YouTube TV launches picture-in-picture support for iPhone, iPad

New Delhi, March 31 YouTube TV on Thursday announced that it has started rolling out picture-in-picture (PiP) to its iPhone and iPad app.

"We are happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the device's homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen," the firm said in a tweet.

However, picture-in-picture support is not yet available for all mobile users of the YouTube application.

"We really appreciate your patience while we worked on enabling this key feature for your iOS 15+ devices. We hope you enjoy this easy way to stream," the firm added.

PiP makes watching videos easier, people can use their iPhone or iPad to multitask while also watching.

The feature will allow the video to stay on the screen in a minimised player with concentrated playback controls.

In addition, Google has also been testing picture-in-picture for standard YouTube content with its premium subscribers, but the feature has not yet rolled out beyond those who have a subscription.

