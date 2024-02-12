On Monday, Zerodha experienced a service outage, prompting users to express their grievances on social media. Many complained about being unable to access information about their holdings, trades, and other account details.

Hi, we're sorry about this. Could you please create a ticket on: https://support.zerodha.com with details of the issue, so we can have this resolved at the earliest?, Zerodha tweeted.

Zerodha is a prominent Indian online discount brokerage platform that offers a range of financial services to investors and traders. With a focus on low-cost trading, Zerodha provides a user-friendly platform for trading in stocks, derivatives, commodities, currencies, and more. It has gained popularity for its transparent fee structure, innovative tools, and educational resources, making it a preferred choice for both experienced and novice investors in India.