Zerodha Down: Users Complain Facing Technical Issues, Screen Freeze While Trading on Brokerage Firm’s Kite App

Several users took to the social media platform X on Friday to report technical glitches while trading on the brokerage firm Zerodha, including frozen screens and other issues.

Short story of Zerodha, retail and technical glitches.#ZerodhaDownpic.twitter.com/CuoGAvarAL — Ashish Gupta (@AshishGupta325) June 21, 2024

#Zerodha freeze !!



Kiska kiska hua ?? — The Chartians (@chartians) June 21, 2024

Zerodha is not working again, looks like it is a routine glitch for them. @zerodhaonline — Kavita (@Kavitastocks) June 21, 2024

Zerodha Hang!!!



We have already switched To another Platform.



Too Many problems in #Zerodha.#ZerodhaCrash — CA Vivek Khatri (@CaVivekkhatri) June 21, 2024

This issue arises just 15 days after the Lok Sabha election results day.

More than Rs 8,000 crore in funds were added on Zerodha's Kite app on the day of the Lok Sabha election results, according to a chart shared by the brokerage firm's co-founder and CEO, Nithin Kamath.