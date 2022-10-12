Zoho One platform sees 64% growth in India in 2 years

Chennai, Oct 12 Zoho Corporation on Wednesday said that its integrated platform Zoho One now supports 50,000 organisations across more than 160 countries and in India, Zoho One has seen 64 per cent growth in the last two years.

In India, over 45 per cent of the demand was driven by tier 2 and tier 3 cities, indicating the increase in digitisation of businesses in non-metros.

The key sectors contributing to the growth are IT and professional services, BFSI, retail and wholesale, education, and real estate and construction, according to the company.

"Siloed systems cause business silos. An integrated organisation, therefore, is typically a reflection of integrated systems underneath. This is what we see with our own customers," said Hariharan Muralimanohar, Head of Marketing, Zoho One.

Nearly half of Zoho One customers use 20 or more apps across functions, integrating their organisation and reporting higher returns.

Over the past two years, the platform has grown 150 per cent, with 37.5 per cent of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses.

According to the company, license upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92 per cent.

Launched in 2017 as a first-of-its-kind suite including 35 integrated applications, Zoho One is the operating system for business - a comprehensive, scalable platform comprised of 45 unified applications along with end-to-end services from sales and marketing to finance, HR, and analytics.

Zoho One pricing starts at Rs 1,800 per employee per month, billed annually, said the company.

Customers like IIFL, Meril Life Sciences, Tata Play Fiber, FynDNA TechCorp, and Fyers have added more licenses and increased the usage of apps and services.

Headquartered in Chennai, Zoho is profitable with over 11,000 employees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor