Zoom acquires assets of event production startup Liminal

San Francisco, Dec 28 Video-conferencing platform Zoom on Tuesday announced that it has acquired certain assets from event production startup Liminal.

Liminal is a startup company that offers event production solutions built largely on Zoom's SDK. Two of Liminal's co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will also join Zoom.

"Liminal's solutions, including their ZoomOSC and ZoomISO apps, will help bridge Zoom with traditional and emerging event control applications and hardware to help theaters, broadcast studios, and other creative organizations address complex technical production needs, and collaborate and create online effectively," the company said in a statement.

Among other things, Liminal's software can connect multiple HD video feeds from Zoom to production-grade hardware and applications.

"We will cover the entire value chain from creative production, broadcasting, editing, and fully customisable live event experiences with robust pre-event planning, in-event management, and post-event analytics," it added.

