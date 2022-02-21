18-yr Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP 500 titlist after defeating Schwartzman in Rio

The 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday clinched the Rio Open title after defeating Diego Schwartzman.

The seventh-seeded Alcaraz defeated third-seeded Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to become the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009. It is the second tour-level title of the teen's career following his breakthrough in Umag last year.

"I can't believe it, honestly. It has been a great week for me playing a great level," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. "First tournament on clay for a long time, so I'm really happy with the performance during the whole week. It's an amazing feeling right now."

After Schwartzman missed a final forehand return one hour and 27 minutes into the final, Alcaraz fell to his knees in celebration. The Spaniard overwhelmed World No. 14 Schwartzman with his power and fearless play, winning 12 of the final 16 games on Quadra Guga Kuerten.

Alcaraz converted five of his six break points in the match. Overall, he won 55 per cent of his return points to put constant pressure on his veteran opponent.

( With inputs from ANI )

