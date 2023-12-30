'A lot more open-minded, a lot more patient': Naomi Osaka eyes international comeback

Perth, Dec 30 Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, is set to return to the court in Brisbane after a hiatus since September 2022.

Motherhood, she declares, has brought about a profound shift in her mindset, making her more open-minded, patient, and confident. With her daughter Shai not accompanying her to Australia, Osaka is eager to showcase the changes she underwent during her time away from the game.

"I think definitely becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot,” Naomi said to Brisbane International.

"I think I'm a lot more open-minded, a lot more patient. But, also, I feel a lot stronger, I don't know physically, but I think Shai definitely helped me with the way I view things. I'm excited to be back. I haven't worn headphones around the site since I've been back, so I think that's character development."

The 26-year-old Japanese tennis star reveals that motherhood has not only made her mentally stronger but has also altered her perspective on interactions with fellow players. She expresses newfound confidence in breaking down the walls she had previously erected, illustrating a personal evolution that extends beyond the tennis court.

"I also feel like I'm more confident with who I am as a person. I never tried having conversations with other players before, and I think I definitely put a large wall up. Now I find myself interacting with people."

"I feel like I'm putting myself in the best position that I can right now. I think I'm playing pretty good, but I can't compare myself to anything because I haven't played a match. I've played practice sets against guys and I've won them, so I'm pretty happy with that."

In a parallel journey, Angelique Kerber, a Grand Slam champion, is making her comeback after childbirth. The 35-year-old German, who boasts major titles but seeks the elusive French Open, joins the United Cup mixed team competition. The return of these seasoned players adds depth and experience to the women's tour.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, is poised for a comeback in Brisbane after undergoing hip surgery in June. His return sparks excitement, and fellow player Andy Murray praises Nadal's intense work ethic and physical prowess during their practice sessions. The 37-year-old Spaniard's resilience after injury and surgery sets the stage for a compelling return to competitive tennis.

