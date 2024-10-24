Abu Dhabi gears up for World Tennis League season 3

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 24 : The World Tennis League (WTL) Season 3 is set to take place from December 19th to 22nd, 2024, featuring 16 players across 4 teams. The matches will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

With a unique format of sports and live music, this year, the league will feature top tennis players including Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Daniil Medvedev, along with Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal, who will battle it out to be crowned as champions. As the sun sets, global music artists Bryan Adams, Akon, Sean Paul and Anastacia, will captivate audiences with their performances at the same venue.

To further enhance the fan experience and inspire the next generation of tennis enthusiasts, WTL Season 3 has announced its "Kids Watch For Free" initiative. For every adult ticket purchased at a discounted rate, upto four children will get complimentary entry to the matches.

The previous edition of the WTL attracted over 20,000 attendees and was broadcast live in more than 125 countries. This season too, the league promises to establish itself as a major global event, seamlessly blending the best of sports and live entertainment for audiences worldwide.

Full roster of players taking part in World Tennis League 2024:

Women's Tennis Stars:

1. Iga Swiatek (Women's World No. 1)

2. Aryna Sabalenka (Women's World No. 2)

3. Elena Rybakina (Women's World No. 4)

4. Jasmine Paolini (Women's World No. 5)

5. Barbora Krejcikova (Women's World No. 10)

6. Paula Badosa (Women's World No. 19)

7. Mirra Andreeva (Women's World No. 22)

8. Caroline Garcia (Women's World No. 36)

Men's Tennis Stars:

1. Daniil Medvedev (Men's World No. 5)

2. Andrey Rublev (Men's World No. 6)

3. Taylor Fritz (Men's World No. 7)

4. Hubert Hurkacz (Men's World no. 8)

5. Casper Ruud (Men's World No. 9)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Men's World No. 12)

7. Sumit Nagal (Men's World No. 83)

8. Nick Kyrgios.

