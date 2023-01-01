Adelaide International 1: Bianca comes back from 0-6 down to beat Garbine

Adelaide, Jan 1 Bianca Andreescu got off to a brilliant start in the Adelaide International 1 as the 2019 US Open women's singles champion came back from 0-6 down to beat Garbine Muguruza, here on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Canada defeated the World No.55 Spanish opponent 0-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in the Round of 32 match.

In the opening set, Andreescu was struggling. But then she made a comeback and didn't look back.

Meanwhile, top seed Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are among four 2022 ATP Finals participants in the loaded men's singles draw for Adelaide International 1.

Back in action Down Under for the first time since he won the 2021 Australian Open, the World No. 5 leads the field in Adelaide, where he won his third ATP Tour title in 2007.

The Serbian finished the 2022 season by winning a record-tying sixth ATP Finals crown, and lifted the title in four of his past five ATP Tour tournaments dating back to Wimbledon.

Djokovic has a big opportunity to rise up the ATP Rankings in the coming months, having played just one tour-level event in the first quarter of 2022. He enters this season with 4,820 ATP Rankings points, exactly 2,000 points shy of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor