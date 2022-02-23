Alexander Zverev ousted from Mexican Open after angry outburst on umpire

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev has been kicked out of from the Mexican Open for continously smashing an umpire's chair with his racket following a doubles match. The incident occurred moments after the German and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo were beaten 6-2 4-6 10-6 by Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara. The four players shook hands at the net before Zverev turned to the umpire and aggressively hit the chair with his racket three times, almost catching the official's leg with one swing.

As the umpire stood to climb down from his chair, 24-year-old Zverev walked back over and took another swing. He was heard to shout expletives towards the official too, having been upset by a line call earlier in the match. Tournament organisers swiftly confirmed the world No. 3 would play no further part in the Mexican Open. The ATP has yet to announce any sanctions, but its website shows the reigning Mexican Open champion's second-round opponent in the singles, Peter Gojowczyk, has been given a walkover to the quarter-finals.

