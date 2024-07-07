"An honour for me to represent my country": Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon 2024 exit

London [UK], July 7 : Following the defeat in the ongoing Wimbledon season, Tunisian tennis player and current world number 10, Ons Jabeur shared her thoughts on representing her country and continent in the tournament.

Jabeur was currently participating in the Wimbledon 2024. She lost in the third round of the competition, where she went down 1-6, 6-7 against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on Saturday.

Speaking on Star Sports, the 29-year-old asserted that representing the country is a bit of pressure but in a good manner.

"It's an honour for me, to represent my country and my continent. There's a bit of pressure, but it's a good pressure, a good responsibility to send a positive message. I hope I did it well. I will continue doing that. I hope I can inspire more and more and see more players from my country and my continent being here. I enjoyed every moment, and I love playing on grass so much that my game really suits this beautiful court," Jabeur said.

The Tunisian Tennis player further spoke about her bucket list. She stated that she wanted to visit India as she had never been there so far.

"I need just 2 million more Indian fans, please, follow me. I need to go, seriously, I need to go to India. I've never been there. This is one of the items on my bucket list. My fans in India, I'm looking forward to coming one day. I really love the country and I want to discover it more and more. So when I have time, I really want to go and enjoy it there. It's coming from the heart, really. And Sania (Mirza) will be there," the Tennis singles players added.

Jabeur will not compete in the forthcoming Paris Olympics. She announced that she would skip the mega event for precautionary measures against injury.

"After consulting with my medical team regarding attending the Olympics in Paris, we have decided that the quick change of surface and the body's adaptation required would put my knee at risk and jeopardize the rest of my season. Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics," Jabeur posted on social media on Monday.

"I have always loved representing my country in any competition. However, I must listen to my body and follow my medical team's advice," she added.

