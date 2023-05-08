An incredible journey: Jan-Lennard Struff after defeat against Alcaraz in Madrid Open final

Madrid [Spain], May 8 : Jan-Lennard Struff is proud of his remarkable campaign in the Spsh capital despite falling in the final of the Madrid Open against Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz captured his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title when he overcame German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to successfully defend his crown at the Madrid Open.

"It's been an incredible journey from lucky loser to be in the final [and] runner-up here. I hope that it gives me a lot of push for in the next weeks and months. It was a best-career achievement so far," ATP.com quoted Struff as saying.

"Of course, I wanted to go all the way to win today, but I would definitely say if someone told me two weeks ago you're going to play the finals, I would take it. I'm proud of the way I played. I am proud of the way I presented myself today," Struff later added.

In the Spsh capital, Struff defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas and defeated Karatsev for vengeance after losing to the 29-year-old in qualifying. The 33-year-old was happy with how his body fared against Alcaraz after playing six three-set matches on the way to the title final.

"Physically I felt pretty good. I could have continued playing. It was just a lot [more] mental. The past matches were also [mental], because it was very new for me. It was demanding for the mind," said Struff, who was competing in just his second tour-level final compared to Alcaraz's 13th.

The German was full of praise for the 20-year-old Alcaraz, who will rise to No. 1 by playing his first match in Rome.

"If he's playing, if he has so much time, he's just too good. He's playing too well. And I tried to put a bit of pressure on him, tried to take a bit his time away and go for my shots, because he's [physically better]. He's very, very fast. He likes to rally. He like to play very aggressive... I was in the game. I had my chances. But he was too good at the end and congrats to him," Struff said when asked about Alcaraz.

