Andre Agassi to replace John McEnroe as captain of Team World at Laver Cup 2025

London [UK], May 22 : The eight-time major champion and former World No. 1 Andre Agassi will captain the Laver Cup Team World, beginning his term at the 2025 event in San Francisco.

John McEnroe, another American, who has led Team World since the first Laver Cup in Prague in 2017 will hand the reins to Agassi. This year's Laver Cup, which will take place in Uber Arena in Berlin from September 20-22, will feature McEnroe's final matchup with Team Europe's captain, Bjorn Borg.

In the Open Era, Agassi is one of just five men to complete a career Grand Slam. With his aggressive ball-striking style, incredible shotmaking, and engaging demeanour both on and off the court, he revolutionized tennis in the 1990s. Being one of the most captivating athletes in tennis history, Agassi has achieved worldwide legend status due to his popularity, demeanour, and playing style.

During his 21-year professional career, he won 60 ATP Tour titles in addition to his eight major singles championship victories. At the 2006 US Open, he announced his retirement from the game after receiving a four-minute standing ovation from his devoted supporters. In the PIF ATP Rankings, he held the top spot for 101 weeks.

"I am truly honored to accept the invitation to become the Laver Cup Team World Captain. In just seven short years since the Laver Cup began, it's been so enjoyable for fans, including myself, to watch the greats of the game team up and compete against one another in this incredible team environment," Agassi said as quoted by ATP.

"The competitive level of the Laver Cup is off the charts and it's easy to see why. You're there with the team, your peers, guys you respect and everybody has a responsibility. For me the key will be understanding and managing the players' needs throughout the year and really getting to know them so that I can select the matchups to give us the best chance to get wins on the board and bring home the Laver Cup," he added.

"I hope I can build the rapport, respect and trust with the players as John has done and I can't wait to take on this role, it's not one I'm taking lightly," Agassi further stated.

In addition, McEnroe thinks Agassi is the best candidate to replace him after Berlin this year.

"I want to congratulate Andre on becoming the next Team World Captain, I know he is the right man for the job," said McEnroe. "The Laver Cup is very special to me, a truly incredible competition that I love being a part of. I will be rooting for him and Team World and will support him however I can," McEnroe said.

Six of the top men's tennis players in Europe compete against six other top players worldwide over the course of three days. The ATP Rankings determine which three players are eligible for selection, and the captains are in charge of choosing the final three players as their "captain's picks."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor