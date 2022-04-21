Andy Murray reverses decision to skip clay; to play at Madrid Open

Former world no. one Andy Murray has reversed his decision to skip the entire clay-court season after being confirmed a wildcard entry for the Madrid Open.

This year's Madrid Open gets underway on Tuesday and is set to conclude on May 8. Murray could also compete at the Italian Open -- which starts on May 2.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had previously indicated he'd miss the clay season in order to focus on his preparations for the grass season. However, he has now changed his plans and will be in action in the Spanish capital next week, his first appearance at the event since a third-round exit at the hands of Borna Coric in 2017.

The 34-year-old has lost in the second round in his last six tournaments, including to world number two Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Open late last month.

Former world no. one Murray beat Gilles Simon in the 2008 championship match to claim his first Madrid title.

The tournament will be held at the Caja Magica, where the world no. three Alexander Zverev will be the defending champion.

( With inputs from ANI )

