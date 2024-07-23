Andy Murray set to play his "last ever tennis tournament" in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has confirmed the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be the "last ever tennis tournament" of his illustrious career.

The two-time Olympic gold medal winner will make his fifth appearance in the upcoming edition of the Summer Games. In his last dance, the 37-year-old will feature in the singles and doubles events in Paris.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament. Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!" Murray wrote on X.

Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time! pic.twitter.com/keqnpvSEE1 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 23, 2024

In his decorated career, Murray lifted 46 singles titles. He missed out on the opportunity to extend his tally last month. He missed out on the single's event at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

He participated in the doubles event alongside his brother, Jamie Murray. The seasoned tennis star was also expected to feature in the mixed doubles event; however, Emma Raducanu pulled out of the tournament due to a wrist injury concern.

In the men's doubles event, the brother duo crashed out of the competition in the first round. While addressing the audience after a heartbreaking defeat, Murray admitted he was ready to hang up his boots.

"I'm ready to finish playing. I don't want that to be the case. I would love to play, like I said, forever. This year's been tough with the ankle, then obviously the back surgery, and obviously the hip. I'm ready to finish playing because I can't play to the level that I would want to anymore. I know that it's time now. Yeah, I'm ready for that," an emotional Murray said after his last month's defeat.

Murray won his first Olympic gold medal in 2012 after defeating Roger Federer in the final. Four years later, he bagged his second at Rio by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

The Briton tennis star's three Grand Slam titles include two at Wimbledon (in 2013 and 2016), and one at the US Open (in 2012).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor