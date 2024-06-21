Asian Tennis Federation Under-14: Yashwin Dhaiya-Vivaan Bidasaria win doubles title

Kunming [China], June 21 : Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) athletes Yashwin Dhaiya and Vivaan Bidasaria clinched the doubles title in the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Under-14 (East Asia) Grade A Tennis Tournament held at Kunming, China. Yashwin finished runner-up in the singles category while Vivaan finished third rounding off an excellent tournament for the youngsters.

In the doubles final, second seeds Yashwin and Vivaan beat the Chinese pair, Yuxuan Li and Minhui Zhang 7-6, 1-6, 10-7 in three sets. In the semi-finals, the pair beat third seed Yitian Lou of China and Bing Huan Tsai of Chinese Taipei 6-1, 6-7, 12-10.

In the singles final, Yashwin unfortunately faltered against Yuxuan Li of China 6-1, 6-2. The fourth seed Yashwin had beaten China's Yaoyu Yang in three sets in the semi-finals 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to qualify for the finals. Vivaan lost the semi-finals against Yuxuan Li 6-4, 0-6, 3-6 and later got the better of Yaoyu Yang to finish third.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor