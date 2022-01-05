ATP Cup: Hurkacz, Majchrzak send Poland into semis

Hubert Hurkacz and Kamil Majchrzak finished a perfect 3-0 run through Group D for Poland on Wednesday by defeating Argentina to send their country into the semi-finals in Sydney.

Hurkacz clinched the tie for Poland with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 win against Diego Schwartzman. The 2021 Nitto ATP Finals competitor saved all three break points he faced to triumph after one hour and 21 minutes.

"So happy for our team, for Team Poland. We're in the semis, so super proud of that achievement," Hurkacz said. "We're a great team. We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better."

The 24-year-old came out firing from the start of the match, using his big serve and staying on top of the baseline to prevent Schwartzman from finding any rhythm. Later in the clash, the Argentine began to dig into rallies, but Hurkacz had too much firepower. He earned the deciding break in the second set by manoeuvring his opponent from the baseline before swooping into the net for a forehand drop volley winner.

Hurkacz and Majchrzak, who defeated Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6(3) at No. 2 singles, have dropped just one set in singles this week. Poland will play the winner of Group A on Friday evening.

One of the best weeks of Majchrzak's career has come at the perfect time for Poland. The 25-year-old moved to 3-0 at the 2022 ATP Cup on Wednesday with his win against Delbonis, who is ranked 73 places higher.

Majchrzak is currently No. 117 in the ATP Rankings, but he showed no fear of World No. 44 Delbonis. He took the action to the Argentine, winning 47 per cent of his return points in his one-hour, 45-minute triumph.

Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski completed a 3-0 sweep for Poland with a 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. Argentina will finish this year's ATP Cup with a 2-1 record, but will not advance to the semi-finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

