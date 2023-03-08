ATP, WTA stars unite for Mixed Doubles Exhibition at Indian Wells

Indian Wells (USA), March 8 Two months after the inaugural United Cup, the mixed-gender team event won by the United States in January, the ATP Tour and WTA Tour again joined forces on the court Tuesday night in Indian Wells for Mixed Doubles Exhibition event.

On the eve of main-draw play at the Indian Wells Masters, stars from both circuits thrilled the desert crowd in the third annual Eisenhower Cup, a mixed doubles exhibition as a fundraiser for local charities.

The one-night tournament was won by Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated the Polish pairing of Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek 10-8 in the final. Fritz, who hit an ace with a trick serve in the semi-finals, fired a service winner on championship point.

Also competing in Tuesday night's exhibition event were: Paula Badosa and Cameron Norrie, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez, Ons Jabeur and Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul and Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka.

