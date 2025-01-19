Australian Open: Djokovic, Alcaraz set up mouth-watering quarterfinal clash

Melbourne [Australia], January 19 : Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australian Open, setting up a clash with rival Carlos Alcaraz following a win over Jiri Lehecka in his fourth-round match on Sunday.

At the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic stormed past the 24th seed by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) within two hours and 39 minutes. He has now equalled legendary Roger Federer's record of reaching most QFs in Australian Open history, with 15 each.

Djokovic dominated from the baseline, putting on a fine display of tennis. He produced just 21 unforced errors as compared to Jiri's 44.

"I felt great. A couple of hiccups here and there, a loose game after I broke his serve in the third. After that I, had chances to break him, but every time I had an opportunity to break him, he would serve big. Just very powerful and precise," said Djokovic after the match as quoted by ATP's official website.

"Obviously a little bit of a different opponent compared to my last-round opponent, but there were quite a few similarities, with a flat backhand and quite an aggressive style. I think I handled the pressure moments well and played some great points towards the end," he added.

On the other hand, the Spanish sensation Alcaraz's dream of becoming the youngest Career Grand Slam achiever remains alive as he also progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australia Open after Jack Draper withdrew due to injury on Sunday.

During their fourth-round clash, Alcaraz was leading 7-5, 6-1 when Draper, who had played five sets in each of his first three matches, was forced to stop as the British star was managing tendinitis in his hip throughout the week. Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the 10th time.

Speaking after the match as quoted by the official ATP website, "It is not the way I want to win the match to get through to the next round. I am just happy to play in another quarter-final in Australia but a little bit sad for Jack, he is a nice person. He does not deserve to get injured."

"He could not prepare for the start of the season well because of an injury. We should have done a good week of preseason [together], but we could not because of an injury as well. I am just a little bit sad for him but I am sure he is going to come back stronger and I want to wish him a speedy recovery," he added.

In the first set, Alcaraz had secured a 5-2 lead and looked in control, but inconsistency in later games helped Draper secure a scoreline of 5-5. From there onwards, Alcaraz looked majestic, producing some unbelievable shots and winning eight out of the next nine games.

"I am just happy with the level that I am playing on the court. Off the court, I am feeling really comfortable here in Australia. I think it is pretty good. Physically I am feeling great so coming into the second week of a Grand Slam it is really important to feel well physically because right now the matches are even tougher. I am just ready. I think I am doing great things off the court as well," Alcaraz said.

"I am excited about playing my second quarter-final in Australia and hopefully getting further this year," he added.

Reaching his 10th quarterfinal in a Grand Slam, Alcaraz has equalled an Open Era record of most Grand Slam QF appearances by men's players aged 21 or less. The current number three in the ATP Rankings, is looking to complete his full set of Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open (2024), Wimbledon (2023, 2024) and the US Open (2022).

