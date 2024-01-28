Australian Open: Sinner stuns Medvedev with remarkable comeback to clinch maiden Grand Slam

Melbourne [Australia], January 28 : Italy's Jannik Sinner produced a spectacle in the men's singles final of the Australian Open with a stunning comeback win against Daniil Medvedev to clinch his maiden title at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

A game that lasted for five sets, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 3-6 saw Sinner becoming the first Italian to win a Grand Slam since Adriano Panatta in 1976 and the youngest to win the Australian Open since Djokovic in 2008.

Medvedev with the defeat became the first player in history to lose two Grand Slam finals after enjoying an advantage of two sets.

The 2024 final carried glimpses of Medvedev's defeat against Spain's Rafa Nadal in 2022 which also lasted for five sets.

Sinner started the first set on a dominant note, forcing out unforced errors from Medvedev to take away the first game. In reply, the Russian pulled out exquisite aces to take away the second game.

Medvedev swirled the first set away from the Italian by curing out consecutive wins in the next two games. Sinner pulled back twice but fell short with Medvedev taking the first set away 6-3.

The second set once again saw, Medvedev controlling the flow of the game without breaking a sweat. He forced out errors from Sinner, broke the Italian's serve twice and took an advantage of 5-1. He went on to clinch the second set once again by 6-3.

Sinner down and out, looking to regroup produced a remarkable comeback, broke Medvedev's serve and eventually took the third set by 6-4.

Signs of fatigue starting to show up on the third seed's face, Sinenr took the fourth set in a similar fashion by 6-4.

Sinner went on to take the final set by 6-3 to earn his maiden grand slam.

