Balaganesh, Naba emerge champions in AITA CS7 U-14 tourney
By IANS | Published: May 20, 2022 10:56 PM2022-05-20T22:56:36+5:302022-05-20T23:15:07+5:30
Bengaluru, May 20 Naba Nishan completed her dream run at the AITA Champions Series (CS7) U-14 tennis tournament annexing the girls' singles title at the SAT Sports Academy courts here on Friday.
In the final, the 12-year-old, who entered the main draw encounters as a qualifier, defeated Archisha Ghosh in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to emerge as the champion.
Eighth seed Balaganesh Patel caused a minor upset when he won a hard fought battle against second seed Diganth M with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take the Boys crown. He also completed a golden double when he joined hands with Darsh HK to lift the Doubles title.
Results finals (seeding in prefix, states unless Karnataka in brackets)
Boys' Singles U-14:
8-Balaganesh Patel bt 2-Diganth M 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles:
Balaganesh Patel/Darsh HK bt 2-Mohit N Reddy/Ayaan Tareen 6-3, 4-6, 10-8
Girls' Singles U-14:
Naba Nishan bt Archisha Ghosh 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles:
Srishti Kiran/Thanu Vishwas bt Indusha N/Kasturi VG 6-2, 6-2.
