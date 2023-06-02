British tennis player Andy Murray to play in Surbiton Trophy in order to prepare for Wimbledon

London [UK], June 2 : British tennis player Andy Murray to play in the Surbiton Trophy after missing out on the French Open. 36-year-old Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritise his build-up to Wimbledon which will commence in July.

The Surbiton Trophy is a tennis tournament for male and female professional players played on grass courts.

Andy Murray has received a wildcard entry to play at the Surbiton Trophy. The tournament will start on Monday.

According to Sky Sports, Andy Murray said, "The LTA's Lexus Surbiton Trophy is a great way for me to start my grass-court season. It's nice to play somewhere that has the feel of a traditional club and I'm hoping to get some good matches and practice in there during the week in front of the British fans."

The right-handed tennis player, Murray played at the tournament last year for the first time since 2004, losing in the semi-finals to American Denis Kudla.

Andy Murray will join his fellow countrymen Dan Evans, who be the top seed in the men's category.

According to Sky Sports, Dan Evans said, "I have some great memories of playing at the LTA's Nottingham Tennis Centre. The courts there are excellent and it's a place I feel very much at home competing at."

Other British tennis players like Brits Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan and Heather Watson will also feature in the Surbiton tennis tournament which will be held from June 5 to 11.

Andy Murray willingly opted out of the French Open as he wanted to focus on Wimbledon Open. In the process of this, he will be playing in the Surbiton tournament which is held on grass courts, thus eventually preparing Murray for the Wimbledon Open which is also played on grass courts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor