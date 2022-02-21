Cameron Norrie defeats Reilly Opelka to lift title at Delray Beach

The world No. 13 and No. 1 seed Cameron Norrie defeated No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka of USA 7-6(1), 7-6(4) to take the 2022 Delray Beach Open singles title on Sunday.

Norrie is the second No. 1 seed to win the title in Delray Beach, with the first being Mardy Fish in 2009. The title in Delray Beach is Norrie's third on the ATP Tour and he is the first player from Great Britain to win the title in Delray Beach.

Norrie opened 2022 with four straight losses but found his feet with a quarter-final run in Rotterdam before performing strongly this week to reach the final in Delray Beach. The 2021 Indian Wells champion only dropped one set on his way to the title as he moved to a positive 6-5 match record for the season with his win over World No. 20 Opelka in one hour, 52 minutes.

"I thought I played a very clean match," said Norrie after the win. "I didn't face a breakpoint so that was great. I was happy with the way I played and obviously with the result."

"The tie-breaks I played extremely aggressively, the second one especially, I managed to put a couple of balls away and I was reading the play great. [I'm] super happy to get the win and beat a guy like Reilly, who is confident and playing well and won [the Dallas title] last week," the Brit added.

After winning the Dallas Open doubles title last week, Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer defeated Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi 6-2, 6-7(5), 10-4 to capture the 2022 Delray Beach Open doubles title.

Arevalo and Rojer are the first doubles duo on the ATP Tour to win doubles titles in back-to-back weeks since Bob & Mike Bryan in 2013 (Madrid and Rome). Rojer, a two-time Major winner won the 31st career doubles title while Arevalo collected his fourth ATP doubles title.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor