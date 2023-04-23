Carlos Alcaraz brushes past Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch Barcelona Open crown

Barcelona [Spain], April 23 : Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday produced a masterclass performance to outplay Stefanos Tsitsipas with a high-quality championship-match display at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz combined fierce ball-striking with inspired defence to wrap up a 6-3, 6-4 victory and claim his ninth tour-level crown. Despite dropping service in the third game of the match, Alcaraz showed no signs of jitters in front of his local crowd as he cruised to a 79-minute victory over World No. 5 Tsitsipas.

Alcaraz now has a 4-0 ATP Head2Head record versus Tsitsipas, who was competing in his third championship match in Barcelona. After successfully defending his 2022 championship, Alcaraz, 19, is currently 10-1 in Barcelona and has won his last 14 ATP Tour matches on Spsh soil.

After Tsitsipas broke for 2-1 early in the match, Alcaraz won five of the next six games to claim the fifth all-Top 10 ATP Tour final of 2023. He continued to dazzle the home audience with some incredible shotmaking into the second set, and a single break in the fifth game was enough to capture the title despite not having dropped a set all week.

Against the big-hitting Tsitisipas, the Spard was especially strong on serve. He won 81% (30/37) of the points on his first delivery, percentages he hopes to continue next week as the defending champion at the Mutua Madrid Open.

"It is incredible. To feel this energy and lift the trophy in Barcelona in front of my family and friends, and most members of my team are here as well. Playing this level and to lift the trophy in front of them is a good feeling for me," WTA.com quoted Alcaraz as saying.

"Me and my team were talking before the match about staying relaxed. To want to play the tough moments. Staying relaxed is the most important part for me. To forget the mistakes, everything and be myself on court. Not to think about all the people watching, but just me, the court, the racquet and the final," said Alcaraz.

