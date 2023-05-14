Rome [Italy], May 14 : Spsh tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won his debut match of the Italian Open against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round

The World No.2 ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz started the match in a hazy manner by giving away silly points but still managed to win the match by winning the first game by 6-4 and the second game by 6-1.

In the opening set, he bounced back from an early loss to tie the set at 2-2. The score at the end of the first game was 6-4. Carlos was made to work hard to get the win.

In the second set, he got into his stride and started to dominate his opponent as he was already 3-0 up in the second set. No sooner than later he won the set by 6-1, completely outperforming his opponent, Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

This was the Spard's 12th straight win in a row. He will be facing Fabian Marozsan of Hungary or Jiri Lehecka of Czechia in the next round.

The 20-year-old Spsh star is at the 2nd spot in the ATP World Rankings with 6,770 points. By the end of May 2023, Carlos Alcaraz will be the no. 1 ranked tennis player in the world.

Currently, Novak Djokovic holds the title of No.1 Tennis player with 6,775 points. But this can soon change as the difference in points is only five as Carlos Alcaraz has 6,775 points.

Recently Carlos Alcaraz won the Laureus World Sports Award for the "Break Through of the Year".

Carlos Alcaraz also holds the record of being the youngest player to reach the World N0.1 spot at the age of 19 years 4 mons 7 days back in 2022.

The World No.2 have already won four titles in 2023 and would be looking to get his hands on the fifth title as well.

