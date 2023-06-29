Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina line up quarterfinal meeting in Eastbourne International

London [UK], June 29 : No.2 seed Caroline Garcia registered her career-best in the ongoing tournament win, reaching her first Eastbourne International quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Romania's Ana Bogdan.

Garcia will be in a quarterfinal showdown against No.9 seed Daria Kasatkina.

World No. 5 Garcia, competing in the Eastbourne main draw for the first time since losing in the second round in 2015, advanced to the elite eight after defeating 61st-ranked Bogdan in a clash that lasted for one hour and 26 minutes.

Bogdan had four break points on Wednesday at 1-1 in the opening set, but Garcia saved all of them to maintain her serve. Bogdan would end up failing on both of his break points for the match, as Garcia broke for 5-3 for the set.

Bogdan was broken early in the second set by Garcia's backhand winner, and the Frenchwoman was thereafter unchallenged on her serve as she advanced to victory. Garcia defeated Bogdan with 28 victories to his opponent's 12.

By defeating two-time Eastbourne champion Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, Kasatkina advanced to the Eastbourne quarterfinals for the third time in her career.

With the one-hour and 59-minute comeback, Kasatkina tied former World No. 1 Pliskova for the lead in their head-to-head matchup at two victories each. In the game, Kasatkina converted four of her eight break points, while Pliskova converted just two of her twelve break points.

