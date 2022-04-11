Charleston Open: Pair of Sania Mirza, Lucie Hradecka loses in summit clash

Women's doubles pair of Indian ace tennis star Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka from Czech, lost in the clay-court final clash of the Charleston Open on Sunday.

Playing in the finals of the WTA 500 event, Mirza and Hradecka got defeated by fourth seeds Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette, 6-2 4-6 10-7, in a match that lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Earlier, Mirza and Hradecka had won against top seeds Zhang Shuai-Caroline Dolehide in the semi-finals, 2-6, 6-4, 8-10.

Later, the Indian star will be taking part in French Open in May 2022. Earlier in January Mirza announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season.

