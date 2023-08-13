Cincinnati Masters: Carlos Alcaraz's World No. 1 crown at risk as Novak Djokovic aims to reclaim top spot 

Cincinnati [US], August 13 : The World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic headline the field, back in the same draw for the first time since Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters singles draw announced on Saturday.

A second straight week of ATP Masters 1000 action will begin on Monday at the Cincinnati Masters, with the world's best set to compete for the title on the American hard courts.

"As the men’s top seed, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will receive a first-round bye, then will face either 2013 Western and Southern Open finalist John Isner or a qualifier in his first match while No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic, a two-time tournament champion, awaits either Toronto semifinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Borna Coric will begin his title defence against American Sebastian Korda," the tournament organisers said in a statement.

The Spaniard, who reached the Cincinnati quarterfinals last season, must reach the final this year to ensure his stay at the top of the ATP Singles ranking and earn the top seed at the US Open ahead of Djokovic.

Alcaraz will open against John Isner or a qualifier and could face a rematch against Paul in the third round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic will contest for the first time in a month as he bids to put his Wimbledon final defeat firmly behind him. Returning to the Western and Southern Open for the first time since he won it in 2020 — when the event was played in New York — Djokovic is bidding for his third tournament title.

He will face Toronto semifinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in his opening match and is seeded to meet Cameron Norrie in the third round.

Notable first round ATP matches include a battle of past Western & Southern Open champions as No. 16 seed Alexander Zverev, the 2021 winner, faces 2017 champion Grigor Dimitrov, as well as a battle of Americans between 2022 NCAA singles champion Ben Shelton taking on Wimbledon quarterfinalist Chris Eubanks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor