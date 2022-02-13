Daniil Medvedev eyes Novak Djokovic's world number one spot

When Daniil Medvedev returns to the ATP tour at the Mexican Open, the Russian will be eyeing to shatter the dominance of Novak Djokovic as world Number 1 in men's tennis.

If the Russian wins the Mexican Open on February 28, he will become the 27th player to reach the top spot. Djokovic, who at that point will have reigned for a record 361 weeks, cannot do anything to stop Medvedev should the Russian lift the trophy.

The Serbian is also competing in the week of February 21 in the Dubai Tennis Championships. There are other scenarios in which Medvedev can reach the number one following Acapulco without winning the title. But if he does not triumph, Djokovic could maintain his place atop tennis' mountain as he chases a sixth Dubai title.

Djokovic is guaranteed to hold World No. 1 for at least 86 consecutive weeks during his current stint. His longest stay atop the standings lasted 122 weeks, from 7 July 2014 through 6 November 2016.

If Medvedev becomes World No. 1, he would be the third Russian man to accomplish the feat, joining Yevgeny Kafelnikov (1999) and Marat Safin (2000-01). He would also join Andy Murray as the only first-time World No. 1s since Djokovic first reached the top spot in July 2011.

The last player outside the Big Four of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Murray, and Rafael Nadal who has held No. 1 was Andy Roddick on February 1, 2004.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor