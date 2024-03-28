Daniil Medvedev sets Jannik Sinner clash in Miami Open SFs

Miami [US], March 28 : World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev brushed off a back a late charge by Chilean Nicolas Jarry en route to a 6-2, 7-6(7) win at the ongoing Miami Open.

The World No. 4 has set an Australian Open final rematch with Jannik Sinner in Friday's semi-finals, hoping to reach his third final in four appearances.

"The first set I thought I was playing a good level, not doing anything extra, just enough to win. Then he started to play much better and it was tough rallies, tough points. He served better and it was just a matter of a few points in the tie-break. I was expecting he would get a lot of support from the Chileans and it was a good atmosphere, Medvedev said.

Medvedev committed only three unforced errors to Jarry's 14 in the first set alone, but Jarry clawed his way back into the match and came within two points of winning the second set in a rollercoaster tie-break. But Medvedev held his nerve to extend his winning record at Hard Rock Stadium to nine matches, bringing him within two wins of successfully defending a title for the first time in his career.

With the boisterous South Florida crowd on his side, Jarry grabbed his only break point of the match on a spectacular point he ended at net for the potential to break for 6-5. Medvedev, however, snuffed out the little opening with a Serve +1 backhand stroke and quickly profited on Jarry's unforced errors in a thrilling tie-break to seal the victory.

Jarry held the second set on his racquet at 5/4 in the tie-break but was unable to find a first serve. He produced a series of ordinary unforced errors, handing the initiative back to Medvedev, who eventually required three match points to win.

Medvedev leads Sinner 6-4 in their ATP Head2Head series, but the Italian has won four consecutive matches, including a comeback from two sets down in January's Australian Open final. Sinner will put his tour-leading 20-1 record on the season against Medvedev's equally remarkable mark.

"He's playing better and better and he's confident. Some matches you look on TV and when he looks to be in trouble he manages to find solutions and that's what champions do. It's a great challenge for me and will try to bring my 100 per cent," Medvedev said of Sinner.

