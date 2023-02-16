Decided to retire at 26 as I was not enjoying the game: Bjorn Borg

Chennai, Feb 16 India and Sweden should explore opportunities for joint promotion of tennis, said tennis' living legend, Bjorn Borg.

Borg also said he was happy with his decision to retire from professional tennis at the age of 26 as he stopped enjoying the game at that point in time.

The former world No. 1 in the tennis world and winner of 11 Grand Slam titles Borg was here on a visit with his wife Patricia to watch his son Leo Borg play in the Chennai Open Challenger.

Well, his famous flowing blonde hair is no longer there. His hair is white but he is still fit with no extra muscle.

Borg said there are not many top tennis players in Sweden nowmaybe one in the top 100. In the past, there used to be several Swedish tennis players at the top.

He wondered whether India and Sweden can do something to promote the game in both countries.

"The idea is in its initial stages. We have to see how this could be taken forward," former Indian player and President of, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association Vijay Amritraj told .

At a conversation titled ‘The Legends Hold Court' with Amritraj at the Leela Palace Hotel here, Borg met some of the top industrialists, tennis players and others and also spoke about his decision to retire early, the reason for his strong stamina and others.

Queried by Amritraj about his decision to retire at the age of 26 Borg said: "I told my coach that I do not enjoy the game. He thought I was joking. I wanted privacy."

On the issue of privacy, Borg said there used to be cameramen everywhere at the hotel and even while going to the toilet. Today players have security.

If there had been security for the players then as it is now, he would have played more games, he added.

"I was happy then. If I had continued to play, I could have won some more Grand Slams," Borg said without a sign of regret in his tone.

What was unsaid was that the opportunity cost of not playing and winning the tennis tournament would run in a couple of millions of dollars.

When Amritraj asked Borg about his stamina "even during the fifth set, he never used to feel tired, take a breath" the Swede replied: "I was in good shape. While playing tennis, I never get tired. I worked hard to be in good shape. Fitness was so important for me, year after year."

During his playing years, Borg's low pulse rate was a topic of discussion.

When a person in the audience queried about his current pulse the 66-year-old Borg answered 50.

Talking about Rafael Nadal, Borg said at the Laver Cup, the courts were opened at 6 a.m. for the Spaniard was to practice for one hour just to serve before the practice sessions.

When Amritraj referred to the player's shorts which were really very short in those days and now it is not, Borg said it may be due to changing fashion.

Interestingly in 1984, Borg floated a sports apparel company selling garments under the brand Borg.

Asked about his tennis-playing son, Borg told : "He has his own coach and is doing well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor