Dominant Jannik Sinner notches win over Tomas Machac, reaches Miami SFs

Miami [US], March 28 : A dominant Jannik Sinner notched a comfortable victory against Czech Tomas Machac at the ongoing Miami Open and reached his fourth semi-final of the year.

The Italian with a squeaky-clean performance defeated Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, converting four of his 11 break chances in a match that lasted for 91 minutes.

"I didn't exactly know what to expect today. The first games I was looking a little bit what kind of tactics could work or not... Today I played good, especially in the important moments of the match. I'm really happy to play again in the semis here," Sinner said as quoted by ATP.

Machac made early cuts at the ball and was brave off his backhand, but Sinner stood firm in long baseline rallies with excellent all-court coverage, even hitting a one-handed flick passing shot to steal a point in the first set.

After an early break, Sinner outlasted Machac in an eight-minute game to take a 3-3 lead against the 23-year-old. The second seed altered direction with ease and picked apart Machac's forehand, which was responsible for 15 of his 31 unforced errors. Sinner missed only three games on serve in the second set to seal his maiden ATP Head2Head match against Machac.

"He has an incredible talent I think to play this sport. He is super fast also physically, he's in great shape," Sinner said.

Sinner will next face defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

"Physically I feel good. I'm just happy to compete. We practise very hard to be in these positions and I'm really happy I can play once again in the semis here at such a special tournament. It's special for me, I made my first Masters 1000 final here, so I'm really happy to be back in the semis," Sinner said.

