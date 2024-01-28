EAM Jaishankar congratulates Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden following Australian Open win

New Delhi [India], January 28 : External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar wished Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden on Sunday for winning the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles title as a team on Saturday.

While replying to Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong's post, Jaishankar took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and said that the friendship between the two countries gets great results on and off the field.

He also praised Bopanna for sealing the doubles world no 1 ranking.

"Indeed @SenatorWong. The dosti gets great results on and off the field. Congratulations @rohanbopanna and @mattebden on your championship victory at #AusOpen. Double delight for India as @rohanbopanna clinches the doubles world no 1 ranking as well," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Indeed @SenatorWong. The 🇮🇳 🇦🇺 dosti gets great results on and off the field. Congratulations @rohanbopanna and @mattebden on your championship victory at #AusOpen. Double delight for India as @rohanbopanna clinches the doubles world no 1 ranking as well. https://t.co/appdCmlzlw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 28, 2024

Earlier in the day, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs congratulated Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden for winning the Grand Slam.

Wong took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account and said that the Australians and Indians are partnering on the global stage. She added that the win of Bopanna and Ebden was a sign of what 2024 holds for the Indo-Aus relationship.

"Australians and Indians are partnering on the global stage: congratulations to @mattebden and @rohanbopanna, winners of the @AustralianOpen Men's Doubles. A great sign of what 2024 holds for our cooperation @DrSJaishankar," Wong wrote on X.

Australians and Indians are partnering on the global stage: congratulations to @mattebden and @rohanbopanna, winners of the @AustralianOpen Men’s Doubles. A great sign of what 2024 holds for our cooperation @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/aAM1SW1rNi— Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) January 28, 2024

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi praised the efforts of the tennis star Rohan Bopanna after winning the Australia Open doubles title and creating a record for becoming the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title and said that his journey is a reminder that "our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities".

"Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best… pic.twitter.com/r06hkkJOnN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2024

In the summit clash, Bopanna and Ebden dominated on serve throughout the one-hour, 40-minute match, winning 80 per cent (40/50) of games with their first delivery and not facing a break point to top off a fantastic week.

The duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in a thrilling encounter.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory. Aged 43 years 329 days, he also became the oldest Grand Slam champion.

The Indian tennis player is also the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. On Monday, he will become the oldest top-ranked player in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

This was Bopanna's second Grand Slam triumph, his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

