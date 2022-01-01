Emma Raducanu withdraws from Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne

The 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week's Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne, the Briton said on Saturday.

Raducanu has just come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 which saw her pulling out of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi from December 16-18.

The Melbourne Summer Set, comprising two WTA 250, will feature some of the world's biggest names warming up for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. The 19-year-old was scheduled to headline one of those two events.

"The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation," Raducanu was quoted as saying by organizers.

Raducanu is due to travel to Australia in preparation for the season's first Grand Slam of 2022 which begins on January 17.

At the Melbourne Summer Set, twenty of the world's top 50 women will start the 2022 season in Victoria, including four-time Grand Slam champion and defending AO champion Naomi Osaka, world No.11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and former world No.1 Simona Halep.

( With inputs from ANI )

