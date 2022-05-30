French Open: Carlos Alcaraz downs Karen Khachanov, sets Alexander Zverev showdown

The No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the second Grand Slam quarter-final of his young career with a commanding performance over Karen Khachanov on Sunday evening at the ongoing French Open 2022.

After quickly snatching up the first two sets, Alcaraz stayed calm as he was dragged into a battle by the No.21 seed in the third.

The Spaniard reached his first Roland Garros quarter-final with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win against 21st seed Karen Khachanov. The sixth seed will next play third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in his first major semi-final.

Alcaraz, who has still only lost one match on clay this season, is now the youngest men's player to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals since 1993, when 19-year-old Andrei Medvedev reached this stage at Roland-Garros and the US Open.

Zverev leads the pair's head-to-head series 2-1, but Alcaraz has significantly improved since his two losses against the German last year. At the Caja Magica, he lost just four games against Zverev to lift the trophy.

( With inputs from ANI )

