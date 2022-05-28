French Open: Fernandez beats Bencic; Anisimova reaches R4 as Muchova retires with ankle injury

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the fourth round of the French Open 2022 after she defeated No.14 seed Belinda Bencic at Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.

The No.17 seed Canadian defeated Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in two hours 49-minute toe-to-toe clash.

Fernandez has reached the fourth round at the French Open for the first time. Fernandez will next clash with 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

Later, No.27 Amanda Anisimova advanced to the fourth round after an ankle injury forced Karolina Muchova to retire trailing 6-7(7), 6-2, 3-0 in the match.

Muchova twisted her right foot while serving in the second set. Czech went to the sideline during that game to get checked on by a doctor. The play was resumed after the medical timeout, Muchova dropped seven games in a row before retiring from the match.

( With inputs from ANI )

