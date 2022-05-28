French Open: Iga Swiatek reaches R4 after stiff clash against Danka Kovinic

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning campaign in French Open 2022 on Saturday as she defeated Danka Kovinic in the third round of women's singles.

It just took one hour and 30 minutes for Swiatek to register her 31st straight win as she prevailed over Kovinic by 6-3, 7-5.

The 2020 French Open champion reached into the fourth round and will face 19-year-old tournament debutante Zheng Qinwen.

Later, Zheng Qinwen of China reached the fourth round of a major for the first time after Alize Cornet retired trailing 6-0, 3-0 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Elsewhere, Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu defeated French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4. Romanian withstood a toe-to-toe performance from Jeanjean in the second set to close out the win after one hour and 25 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

