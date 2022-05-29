French Open: Kudermetova reaches R4; Giorgi, Kasatkina advance

Spanish third seed Paula Badosa was forced to retire due to injury as Veronika Kudermetova of Russia progressed through to the fourth round of the French Open 2022 on Saturday.

Kudermetova held a 6-3 2-1 lead over the Spaniard when the match had to be ended after one hour and eight minutes. She's through to the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Russian will next face No.22 seed Madison Keys for a spot in the quarterfinals. Keys outlasted No.16 seed Elena Rybakina in the last women's match of the day, coming through in a match tiebreak, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3).

Earlier, Camila Giorgi of Italy pulled off a stunning comeback win over No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the fourth round in Paris for the first time in her career. It took one hour and 42-minute for Giorgi to register a comeback victory against Sabalenka.

In the fourth round, Giorgi will take on No.20 seed Daria Kasatkina, who continued her excellent form with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Shelby Rogers in the third round.

( With inputs from ANI )

