French Open: Novak Djokovic downs Schwartzman to enters QFs, Coco Gauff ousts Elise Mertens

Novak Djokovic's title defence campaign continued with a smooth straight-sets victory against Argentine No.15 seed Diego Schwartzman on Sunday as the world No.1 reached a 13th consecutive French Open quarter-final.

Djokovic improved to 16-0 in fourth rounds here in Paris and awaits Rafael Nadal or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last-eight stage.

The Serbian world No. 1 defeated Schwartzman by 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Roland-Garros quarter-final.

American teen Coco Gauff punched her ticket to the Roland-Garros quarter-finals for a second straight year with an impressive 6-4, 6-0 dismissal of Belgium's Elise Mertens.

The 18-year-old Floridian gave the Miami Heat a shout-out when signing the camera lens after her victory, urging them to get the W over the Boston Celtics tonight in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

