French Open: Sabalenka starts strong, beats Kostyuk to enter second round
By IANS | Published: May 28, 2023 04:45 PM 2023-05-28T16:45:03+5:30 2023-05-28T16:55:09+5:30
Paris, May 28 No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka passed her French Open opening test with flying colours, defeating Ukrainian world No.39 Marta Kostyuk, 6-3, 6-2 to move into the second round, here on Sunday.
The win extends Sabalenka's 2023 win-loss record to 30-5. She has reached at least the quarterfinals at seven of the eight tournaments she has contested before Roland Garros, and the final at five of them.
The 25-year-old will next take the winner of the match between Panna Udvardy and Iryna Shymanovich.
Roland Garros is the only major at which the 25-year-old has yet to go past the third round, but she bolstered her clay-court credentials with a second title in Madrid three weeks ago.
The Australian Open champion has the opportunity of unseating Iga Swiatek at the top of the rankings this fortnight.
