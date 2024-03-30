Grigor Dimitrov fends off Alexander Zverev's challenge, sets Jannik Sinner showdown in Miami final

Miami [US], March 30 : Grigor Dimitrov with a brilliant display defeated Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the ongoing Miami Open.

With his 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4 triumph, the Bulgarian advanced to his third ATP Masters 1000 and first in Miami. Dimitrov will face Jannik Sinner in Sunday's final.

"I fight my own battles right now. I run my own race. I think all that comes with all the work that we have put in as a team. I'm on a very different path in my life, in my career. There's a lot that was done, a lot of work, a lot of everything behind it. I kept on believing, I kept on thriving, I kept on having faith in myself... This is just the cherry on the cake," Dimitrov said of his growth in that time as quoted by ATP.

Dimitrov won on both of his break points, halting a six-match losing record in the ATP Head2Head vs Zverev. The Bulgarians are now 2-7 in the series, with their only previous victory coming in their first encounter in Basel in 2014.

A high-quality opening set came to an end when the 32-year-old broke from 30/0 thanks to a stunning shoestring volley and three unfortunate Zverev faults.

"It was like a dogfight on both ends. I think we really went at each other, especially after that first set, I felt like he upped his game a little bit and he was very, very strong throughout the whole second set and even in the tie-break. He was constantly putting a lot of pressure on me," Dimitrov said.

"And then in the third set, he had one [break] chance. I served good and then I stayed and I kept on going after my shots. I think in the end, I played with a little bit more authority and was moving the ball very well," he added.

The Germans regrouped in set two, serving nearly flawlessly. He did not miss a first serve until late in the second set and made 82 per cent (32/39) of his first serves throughout the set, according to Infosys ATP Stats. That allowed him to swing out in rallies, and he never trailed in the tie-break, which he won from 4/1 up.

Dimitrov, who survived a break point at 2-2 in the first set, faced another break point in the third set, this time at 1-2. But he kept his calm once more, working the corners with accurate ball striking to maintain his position in the set. That escape appeared to turn the match back in his favour. Soon after, he completed his second break of the match with a spectacular volley-winner that sent him to the floor as he contorted his body to respond to a net cord, giving him a crucial 4-3 lead in the decider.

"I was not letting any ball pass through then. I kind of know that he's so good off that wing, so I was kind of waiting both sides. I just thought, OK, I'm seeing the ball, I'm going to try to scramble for it, and that's what happened," Dimitrov said of the game-changing moment.

