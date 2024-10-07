"Happy with the fight I showed...": Gauff expresses happiness on China Open title win

Beijing [China], October 7 : US Tennis sensation and US Open champion Coco Gauff expressed happiness following her China Open title win on Sunday, saying that she is happy with the fight shown throughout the competition.

Gauff produced a fine display, defeating Karolina Muchova in the title clash of China Open on Sunday by 6-1, 6-3. The last year's US Open champion left behind her recent struggles with serve and forehand to record a memorable win, her first tournament win since spilit with coach Brad Gilbert.

Taking to Instagram, Gauff wrote, "I'm happy with the fight I showed during the past two weeks here in Beijing and very grateful to walk away with the @chinaopen title. Thank you for all of the love and support! #Histimingisperfect #title."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Gauff (@cocogauff)

This is Gauff's first title since January's Auckland title and overall her second Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 success where she had also beat Muchova in the final.

Gauff started confidently on serve with an ace. On the other hand, Muchova was nervous, missed her first serve and let the fourth seed US star convert a third break point for a 2-0 lead.

The Czech star struggled after beating home favourite Zheng Qinwen in the semis, failing to win a point on her next two return games and was broken to love as a rampant Gauff took a 5-1 lead. She did manage to put some pressure on Gauff's serve in seventh game but the Atlanta native suceeded in converting her third set point with just 30 minutes on the clock.

The unseeded Muchova played some positive tennis to start off set two, holding serve with ease. Double faults were being made by Gauff and her opponent managed her first break at the third time of asking with a high backhand volley.

Gauff continued to win the baseline duel and secured four games in succession to come to brink of a win. With some fine, athletic while chasing drop shots, Gauff sealed her eighth WTA Tour title when Muchova sent a backhand long.

Gauff is now only second player after Serena Williams (in 2004 and 2013) to win the China Open title. She now heads to Wuhan for the final WTA 1000 competition of the year.

