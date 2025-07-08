“He Deserves It… “: Virat Kohli Backs Novak Djokovic to Win Wimbledon 2025 (Watch Video)

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has thrown his support behind close friend Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles title. Kohli said he hopes to see Djokovic face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the final and believes an eighth Wimbledon crown would be a fitting reward for the Serbian star's hard work.

Speaking to Vijay Amritraj at Centre Court on Monday, Kohli said Djokovic deserves to win his 25th Grand Slam title.

“I have been in touch with Novak for a while. We have exchanged some messages and he has been incredibly gracious and kind,” Kohli told Star Sports. “I would say I want Novak and Carlos to be in the final and ideally Novak to win. That would be a tremendous achievement at this stage of his career.”

“He is right up there in the conversation about being the greatest of all time. If not number one, he has the most Grand Slam titles. He deserves it. Given the hard work he has put in, I hope he plays Carlos in the final and wins.”

Djokovic is aiming to become the first man to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles. He lost to Alcaraz at Wimbledon in the past two editions.

Kohli was at the All England Club on Monday with his wife Anushka Sharma. The couple watched Djokovic come from behind to defeat Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round. Despite some shaky moments, Djokovic rallied to win in four sets and reached his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final.

Kohli later praised Djokovic on Instagram, calling him a “gladiator of the sport.” Djokovic responded with a message of appreciation. The two athletes have stayed in regular contact over the years, often discussing sport and exchanging views.

Kohli Picks Sabalenka for Women’s Title

Kohli also shared his prediction for the women’s singles title. He backed world number one Aryna Sabalenka to go all the way.

“Sabalenka seems like the favourite now. She is difficult to beat. She has the game and the aggression. She will be tough to stop,” Kohli said.

This was Kohli’s second visit to Centre Court, the first being in 2015 when he attended alongside Sachin Tendulkar. Other celebrities at the venue on Monday included Roger Federer and England cricket veterans James Anderson and Joe Root.

Djokovic acknowledged Federer’s presence after his win and joked about finally breaking the “Federer curse,” saying it was the first time he had won a match with the Swiss legend in the crowd.

The match itself was tense. Djokovic lost the first set 1-6 as De Minaur moved well and used backhand lobs to trouble the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Djokovic fought back to win the next two sets and recovered from a 1-4 deficit in the fourth to seal the win in just over three hours.

Djokovic will face Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals. Cobolli defeated former finalist Marin Cilic in his fourth-round match.