"I gave my everything on court today": Karolina Muchova reflects on her first Grand Slam final

Paris [France], June 11 : Even though Karolina Muchova's bid for her maiden Grand Slam title at French Open 2023 came up only one match short, the Czech can still be proud of her two greatest weeks ever at a Grand Slam tournament.

Before losing in a nail-biting French Open final, Muchova pushed Iga Swiatek to the utmost edge.

Swiatek defeated unseeded Karolina Muchova by winning nine of the first 11 games, but her opponent pulled off an incredible comeback to force the match into a third set. But ultimately, Swiatek prevailed late Saturday night in Paris 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 when Muchova double-failed on match point.

"I felt it was very close, a close match. But overall, to call myself a Grand Slam finalist, it's an amazing achievement, and for sure big motivation for me to work in the future and to get a chance again to play for these big titles," WTA.com quoted Muchova as saying.

"I always believe when I go to the Grand Slam, but I believed in every Grand Slam I played before and I've never played the final. So the belief is there, but that I actually achieved it, it's a very nice and warm feeling for me," Muchova said after losing to defending champion Iga Swiatek in a dramatic three-set final on Saturday.

"It's good for the confidence. [...] It says to me that I'm able to do this, to do these big results. It's very motivational, and now I feel I can do it and I will for sure try to get there again and to put up a fight for the title on the next stages," she added.

After Swiatek won her previous three major finals in straight sets, Muchova became the first player to defeat her in a set in a Grand Slam final on Saturday. In the third set, Muchova twice had a break advantage before top-seeded Swiatek won the game and won her fourth Grand Slam championship.

"Iga is World No.1 and I was so close. I think now that I can do it. Obviously I know it's not like, you know, just like that (snapping fingers). It's a lot of work and effort to do, but I'm willing to take that. I gave my everything on the court today, so I have nothing to regret, or however to say that," Muchova said.

"To play against [Swiatek], you have to be ready. The balls are coming fast. She's not doing any easy mistakes, and you always know that [when] you have a chance and you have to take it, because maybe there is no other chance. That's why she's World No.1 and you have to bring your best performance to be able to beat her," Muchova added.

