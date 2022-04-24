Iga Swiatek overpowers Aryna Sabalenka to win Stuttgart title

World No.1 Iga Swiatek is up to 23 match-wins in a row as she eased past Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday in her tournament debut.

Swiatek collected her seventh career WTA Tour singles title with the triumph.

Polish star made her Stuttgart tournament debut a triumphant one by completing her week with a commanding 84-minute victory over fourth-ranked Sabalenka.

Aside from losing her first final to Polona Hercog as a 17-year-old in 2019, Swiatek has been utterly dominant in finals. Swiatek has won seven finals in a row since then without dropping a set, and indeed has lost no more than five games in each of those championship matches.

In the final, Swiatek's 17 winners outpaced Sabalenka's 13, and the top seed won 77 percent of her first-service points as she was never broken on the day.

( With inputs from ANI )

