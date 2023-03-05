India's Vaidehi Chaudhari advances at ITF Women's Open

Bengaluru, March 5 Indian tennis player Vaidehi Chaudhari entered the second round of the singles qualifiers at the ITF Women's Open after thrashing Japan's Junri Namagata 6-2, 6-0 at the KSLTA Stadium on Sunday.

Vaidehi, seeded ninth, did not even have to stretch herself for the win as a double break took her to win in the first set and she bettered it in the second set to wrap up the match comfortably.

Vaidehi will now look to seal a place in the main draw when she plays the final qualifying match on Monday. She was the only Indian on the day to enter the second round of the qualifiers as rest of the players suffered defeats.

The event, which is a part of ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, is being hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in Bengaluru.

There was a mild shock as Hiroko Kuwata of Japan, who was top seeded in the qualifiers, went down 2-6, 0-6 to Germany's Sarah Rebecca Sekulic. But Taipei's second seeded player Lee Pei Chi had little trouble in warding off India's Humera Baharmus 6-3, 6-3.

