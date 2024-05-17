Italian Open: Chilean Nicolas Jarry upsets 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to enter semis

Rome [Italy], May 17 : Men's World No. 23 Nicolas Jarry generated relentless power from the baseline to rally past sixth seed and 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, sealing his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final at the Italian Open.

The Chilean struck 23 forehand winners to register a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory, spoiling Tsitsipas' hunt for a third successive semi-final appearance in Rome. Jarry will now lock horns with 14th seed Tommy Paul in the semi-finals.

"I think beating Stefanos on clay is a good achievement. Certainly happy with my fight today, for how I played and how I maintained myself. I kept trying to find different ways to have chances on his serve. I knew I was playing good. I had to adjust some things in the backhand so he didn't push me back, that's why he played so good. I was able to do those things and I'm extremely happy for the win," Jarry said in his on-court interview as quoted by ATP.

A key turning point came at 3-3 in the second set, when Jarry tallied five consecutive points from 0/40 and let out a massive roar to bring alive the Foro Italico crowd. The 21st seed was crisp from the back of the court and delivered some of his best tennis to win nine of the final 11 points in the second set, sending the match into a decider.

The 28-year-old displayed mental fortitude throughout the two-hour, 38-minute thriller, during which he fought off 11 of 13 break points faced, according to Infosys ATP Stats. Tsitsipas will rue letting slip two break points at 5-5, 15/40 in the second set that would have given him the chance to serve for the match had he converted.

"I always practise, always trying to find ways to be better, be stronger, be happier, enjoy it more. The last two matches, I've enjoyed it a lot so that's my greatest achievement so far. Happy for that and that it's brought me into the semis. [I will] try to continue this path. I'm playing pretty well, I just want to maintain it. That's the toughest thing of all," Jarry said.

However, despite the strain, Jarry maintained his composure and produced a thrilling break of his own at 5-4 in the third set. He then converted his fourth match point to move his ATP Head2Head series lead over Tsitsipas to 4-2, sealing place in the semi-finals.

