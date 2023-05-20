Italian Open: Holger Rune defeats Casper Ruud, reaches Rome final

Rome [Italy], May 20 : Holger Rune on Saturday earned a stunning comeback victory against Casper Ruud to advance in the Italian Open final.

In a tight clash, Rune rallied from a breakdown in the second set to overcome Ruud 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2.

Rune, who is making his debut in Rome, defeated Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old used powerful groundstrokes and exquisite touch at times to outwit Ruud in a series of cat-and-mouse exchanges to progress after two hours and 41 minutes.

Both players came out firing in an intriguing encounter, pulling each other around with their pace and diversity. With nothing separating them, the opening set was decided by a tie-break, with Ruud improving his depth on return to draw away and lead.

From 4-2 up in the second set, the Norwegian appeared to be on his way to his second Masters 1000 final. Rune, on the other hand, was unfazed. He began to chase the ball more aggressively, capitalising on Ruud's short balls to win four straight games and tie the game. In the decider, the Dane was dominant on serve. In the third set, he did not face a break point and therefore advanced.

"I had nothing to lose in the second [set], so I just told myself to play freely and enjoy it as I thought it would be my last set here. I told myself to play aggressively and enjoy it and I did it and that was the key to comeback," ATP.com quoted Rune as saying.

"I really played some of my best tennis in the past two matches against Novak and then Casper. Two difficult players to play, so I had to find my best tennis and I actually didn't find it today, only at the end and that is why I turned it around," Rune said.

Rune won his first Masters 1000 championship in Paris last year and will compete for his sixth tour-level trophy and second at the Masters 1000 level with either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

