Italian Open: Jannik Sinner dominates Thanasi Kokkinakis to reach third round

Rome [Italy], May 12 : Jannik Sinner produced a stunning performance on Friday to breeze past the dangerous Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round at the ongoing Italian Open 2023.

The World No. 8 delivered a near-perfect performance that included precision serving, ferocious baseline hitting, and high-quality net play, and he won in 79 minutes at the Foro Italico to move to 13-3 at the Masters 1000 level this year.

Sinner arrived in Rome after reaching the championship match in Miami and semi-finals in Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo, a string of Masters 1000 achievements that has propelled the 21-year-old to sixth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.

"I'm happy about my level today. It was not easy. It was a little bit breezy, a little bit windy and I think he especially in the second set served a little bit better. I also had a couple of chances then which I didn't use, but I'm very happy about my serve, I felt the ball very well," ATP.com quoted Sinner as saying.

The Italian is eager to impress at home as he wants another deep run to strengthen his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals early.

"It is a very special feeling, especially here in Rome, trying to be an example for the young kids. Also spending a little bit of time with them, which is important, to show them love. It is just a very special tournament for me. I only have this kind of crowd once a year, or twice a year if I qualify for Turin," said Sinner, when asked about his vocal young fans in the crowd.

"That's obviously my goal, and I am also trying to go deep here in Rome, but I take it match after match. I feel ready to compete, but let's see in the next round because it is going to be a tough one," he added.

His next test in the Italian capital is a third-round clash against Sebastian Baez or lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor