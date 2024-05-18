Italian Open: Nicolas Jarry battles past Tommy Paul to reach Rome final

Rome [Italy], May 18 : After a tumultuous second set and thrilling match-ending game, Nicolas Jarry prevailed against Tommy Paul in a tense semi-final at the ongoing Italian Open to advance to his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

In the last game, Jarry had a 40/0 lead, but Paul fought back to tie the score at two sets, forcing the Chilean to save two break points before sealing the win on his fifth match point, 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 in two hours and forty-three minutes. In Sunday's showdown, Jarry will face Alexander Zverev.

The Chilean opened the match with a bang, controlling play with intimidating forehands that put Paul on the defensive. Paul was able to re-enter the match in the second set thanks to Jarry's 24 unforced errors, proving that reward does not always follow risk.

"I was pleased with how I came back with my aggressive tennis in the third set. To finish the match is never easy, but I made it through and it's an amazing feeling," Jarry said as quoted by ATP.

But Jarry's aggression was vindicated midway through the third set when he ripped a crosscourt backhand return deep that drew a retreating Paul into error and handed the Chilean a decisive break for 4-2.

However, it was far from smooth sailing to the finish line, as Jarry learned in the dramatic final game of the match.

"It's in those moments that I play my best tennis. That's when I got for it and if it goes in, amazing, if it doesn't then you give it up. I try to be like that throughout the whole match. It's difficult to maintain that level constantly, but I'm I the final, so..." Jarry said.

Since Fernando Gonzalez was runner-up in the Eternal City in 2007, Jarry is the first Chilean to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final.

